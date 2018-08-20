Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich decries ‘catalogue of horrors’ in Pennsylvania grand jury report

August 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Anger, shock, grief, shame,” the prelate said in a letter to the faithful of the archdiocese. “What other words can we summon to describe the experience of learning about the devastating revelations of sexual abuse — and the failures of bishops to safeguard the children entrusted to their care — published in the Pennsylvania grand jury report?”

