Cardinal Cupich decries ‘catalogue of horrors’ in Pennsylvania grand jury report
August 20, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “Anger, shock, grief, shame,” the prelate said in a letter to the faithful of the archdiocese. “What other words can we summon to describe the experience of learning about the devastating revelations of sexual abuse — and the failures of bishops to safeguard the children entrusted to their care — published in the Pennsylvania grand jury report?”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
The Cupich statement does not contain the words: God, Jesus, or homosexuality. He mentions Christ in the "light of Christ" and ends with "yours in Christ." Not a word about screening candidates in the seminary. He says, "The clericalist mindset, responsible for so much of the scandal, must be purged from church life." It will be very interesting to see where he will go with that. His friend, the present Democratic mayor of Chicago is known for saying, "You never let a serious crisis go to waste"