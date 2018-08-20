Catholic World News

As Buffalo ex-parish becomes mosque, new Georgia church incorporates its altar, stained glass

August 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Gwinnett Daily Post

CWN Editor's Note: Last year, the New York State Supreme Court cleared the way for the conversion of the closed parish into a mosque.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

