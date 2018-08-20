Catholic World News

Catholics play ‘outsize role’ in Vietnam’s dissident movement

August 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on This Week in Asia

CWN Editor's Note: In Vietnam and China, said one priest, “Catholics face the same suppression: churches are demolished, priests and pastors get arrested, literary works smear Catholics.”

