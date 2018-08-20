Catholic World News

A ‘homosexual subculture within the hierarchy’ is ‘wreaking great devastation,’ Wisconsin bishop tells faithful

August 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Special mention should be made of the most notorious and highest in ranking case, that being the allegations of former-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s (oft-rumored, now very public) sexual sins, predation, and abuse of power,” Bishop Robert Morlino of Madison said in a letter to the faithful of his diocese. “While recent credible accusations of child sexual abuse by Archbishop McCarrick have brought a whole slew of issues to light, long-ignored was the issue of abuse of his power for the sake of homosexual gratification.”

