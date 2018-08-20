Catholic World News
Pittsburgh bishop: ‘I can well understand the rage’ over grand jury report
August 20, 2018
» Continue to this story on This Week (ABC News)
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Zubik, Pittsburgh’s bishop since 2007, commented on the landmark Pennsylvania grand jury report and denied taking part in a cover-up.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!