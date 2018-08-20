Catholic World News

Pope prays for victims of Kerala floods

August 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: India’s bishops have also lamented the massive flooding and prayed for the victims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!