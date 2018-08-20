Catholic World News

August 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Rimini Meeting

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian ecclesial movement was founded by the Servant of God Luigi Giussani (1922-2005).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!