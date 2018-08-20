Catholic World News

Ireland is now 76% Catholic

August 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office offered a statistical overview of the Church in Ireland as Pope Francis prepares for his apostolic visit on the occasion of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!