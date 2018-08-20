Catholic World News

Catholic relief organizations warn of deteriorating conditions for humanitarian workers

August 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Relief Services

CWN Editor's Note: “In 2017, at least 313 aid workers were victims of violent acts,” Catholic Relief Services said in a statement. “154 of these individuals worked for local or national organizations; when local staff working for international organizations are considered, this figure rises even higher.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!