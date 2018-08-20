Catholic World News

Cardinal Bagnasco at state funeral: bridge collapse ‘lacerated the heart of Genoa’

August 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, 75, was appointed archbishop of Genoa in 2006. Pope Francis also offered prayers for the victims of the collapse of Genoa’s Ponte Morandi.

