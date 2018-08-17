Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader recalls Soviet repression

August 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, 48, served for two years in the Soviet army. He said that “today, nobody knows, or doesn’t remember well, that the Soviet Union was a very aggressive country with a messianic vision,” in which there was “instrumentalization of religion, especially the Russian Orthodox Church.”

