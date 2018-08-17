Catholic World News
Myanmar’s persecuted Christians have been forgotten, Canadian journalist says
August 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on Kingston Whig-Standard
CWN Editor's Note: Newspaper journalist Geoffrey P. Johnston covers international affairs. Myanmar is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
