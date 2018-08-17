Catholic World News

Vietnamese court jails Catholic activist for 20 years

August 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Seventeen priests concelebrated at a special Mass for Le Dinh Luong, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!