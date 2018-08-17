Catholic World News

India’s bishops lament ‘unprecedented’ Kerala floods, pray for victims

August 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of India

CWN Editor's Note: 88 inches of rain have fallen in the southwestern Indian state since June 1—the worst local flooding in nearly a century.

