Pennsylvania attorney general: lift statute of limitations for child sexual abuse

August 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Given what the grand jury produced in the 884-page report, I don’t know how any lawmaker in Pennsylvania could possibly be against those reforms,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

