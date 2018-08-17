Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: Church in US in ‘possibly the worst crisis that it’s ever experienced’

August 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I’ve never heard so much anger, so much disappointment, so much frustration from good Catholic faithful,” said Cardinal Raymond Burke. He added that “it doesn’t seem reasonable to me to think that other prelates didn’t know” about ex-Cardinal McCarrick’s deeds.

