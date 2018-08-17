Catholic World News

Boston cardinal cancels Ireland trip to focus on St. John’s Seminary investigation

August 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sean O’Malley had been scheduled to speak at the World Meeting of Families.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

