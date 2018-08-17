Catholic World News

Vatican responds to Pennsylvania grand jury report, says Pope is on the side of the victims

August 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The abuses described in the report are criminal and morally reprehensible,” said Greg Burke, director of the Holy See Press Office. “The Church must learn hard lessons from its past, and there should be accountability for both abusers and those who permitted abuse to occur ... Victims should know that the Pope is on their side. Those who have suffered are his priority, and the Church wants to listen to them to root out this tragic horror that destroys the lives of the innocent.”

