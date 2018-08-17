Catholic World News

Former priest alleges Erie bishops ignored his abuse reports

August 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: James Faluszczak alleges that his pastor abused him for three years, beginning when he was 16, and that Bishops Donald Trautman and Lawrence Persico did not act upon his reports of abuse.

