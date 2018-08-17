Catholic World News

USCCB president announces effort to address ‘moral catastrophe’ of McCarrick scandal, PA grand jury report

August 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo has announced an investigation into the McCarrick scandal and “new and confidential channels for reporting complaints against bishops,” with “proper independence, sufficient authority, and substantial leadership by laity.”

