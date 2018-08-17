Catholic World News

Colorado commission rules against cake baker following transgender complaint; baker files suit

August 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Weeks after his Supreme Court victory, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission determined that Jack Philips of Masterpiece Cakeshop likely discriminated against a transgender person when he declined to bake a cake celebrating “gender transition surgery.” Philips filed suit against the Commission, alleging that it has violated his constitutional rights.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!