Indian Christian kidnapped, others threatened by Hindu radicals

August 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in a village in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, which is nearly 83% Hindu, nearly 17% Muslim, and 0.1% Christian.

