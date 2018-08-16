Catholic World News

Another Catholic parish demolished in China

August 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The parish, though recognized by the Communist government, was demolished to make way for a park. An estimated 100 people “began demolition work on the building, smashing the altar, the statues, and the benches,” according to the report.

