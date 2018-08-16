Catholic World News
Pope Francis pays tribute to St. Stanislaus Kostka
August 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit novice died 450 years ago, on August 15, 1568.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!