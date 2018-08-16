Catholic World News

Evangelical helps end Ethiopian Orthodox schism

August 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Christianity Today

CWN Editor's Note: Two prelates have claimed leadership of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church. The church, which is the largest of the Oriental Orthodox churches, ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!