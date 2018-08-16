Catholic World News

Chilean police conducts raid on bishops’ conference office

August 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We are collecting and complementing the information we have already received, particularly about the identification of victims who have lodged complaints about abuses of various types,” a prosecutor said after the 90-minute search of the office.

