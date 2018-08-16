Catholic World News

Philosophers, theologians ask cardinals to address Pope’s ‘gravely scandalous’ Catechism revision

August 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the revision of the Catechism of the Catholic Church’s teaching on the death penalty, the scholars called upon the cardinals “to advise His Holiness that it is his duty to put an end to this scandal, to withdraw this paragraph from the Catechism, and to teach the word of God unadulterated.”

