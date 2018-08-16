Catholic World News

Archdiocese creates, takes down website defending Cardinal Wuerl’s record on abuse

August 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Deacon's Bench

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to TheWuerlRecord.com, the communications director for the Archdiocese of Washington said, “A few days ago, I had the bright idea to build a webpage that would provide reporters and others with information about Cardinal Wuerl’s record in Pittsburgh ... In hindsight, it was a mistake, and the criticism leveled at me (though most folks didn’t know it was me) was fair.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!