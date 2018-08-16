Catholic World News

Philippine president says he is no longer Catholic

August 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Directing profanity at bishops and saints, President Rodrigo Duterte said he is no longer Catholic and now belongs to the “church of Rodrigo.” The president repeated his earlier allegation that a Jesuit priest had sexually abused him as a teenager.

