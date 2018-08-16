Catholic World News

US bishops’ official ‘angry’ at abuse revelations

August 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Well, I’m angry, too,” said Deacon Bernie Nojadera, executive director of the USCCB’s Secretariat for the Protection of Children and Young People, as he commented on acts committed by ex-Cardinal McCarrick and other recent reports of abuse. Deacon Nojadera referred to a need for “a spiritual cleansing in the Church.”

