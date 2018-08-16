Catholic World News

Pope Francis: the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Assumption confirms our glorious destiny

August 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square (video), Pope Francis said that “the stupendous reality of Mary’s Assumption manifests and confirms the unity of the human person, and it reminds us that we are called to serve and glorify God with all our being, soul and body. To serve God only with the body would be an action of slaves; to serve God only with the soul would be against our human nature.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!