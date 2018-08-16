Catholic World News

Pope appoints Venezuelan prelate as Sostituto

August 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Sostituto (officially, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State) coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia and reports to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State. Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, a 58-year-old Venezuelan prelate, has served as apostolic nuncio to Pakistan (2011-2015) and Mozambique (since 2015). The former Sostituto, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, was appointed prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

