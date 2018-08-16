Catholic World News

USCCB president: we are ‘shamed and sorry’ for sins of priests and bishops

August 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the landmark grand jury report on the sexual abuse of minors in six Pennsylvania dioceses, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, joined by a USCCB committee chairman, said that “we are grateful for the courage of the people who aided the investigation by sharing their personal stories of abuse. As a body of bishops, we are shamed by and sorry for the sins and omissions by Catholic priests and Catholic bishops.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!