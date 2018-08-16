Catholic World News
US Department of Labor issues directive on protecting religious freedom
August 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on Liberty Counsel
CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs issued the directive.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!