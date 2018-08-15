Catholic World News

More than 300 Pennsylvania priests abused over 1,000 minors since 1940s, landmark report finds

August 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Most of the victims were boys; but there were girls too,” according to the graphic grand jury report. “Some were teens; many were prepubescent ... We know that the bulk of the discussion in this report concerns events that occurred before the early 2000’s.” Click here for the full text of the report.

