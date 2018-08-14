Catholic World News

CWN closed for feast of the Assumption

August 14, 2018

The editorial offices of Catholic World News will be closed on Wednesday, August 15, as we celebrate the feast of the Assumption. Barring unexpected developments, no headlines stories will be posted on the CatholicCulture.org site that day. Regular news coverage will resume on Thursday, August 16.

