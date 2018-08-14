Catholic World News

Spokeswoman discusses preparations for World Meeting of Families

August 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to Brenda Drumm, 500,000 tickets have been distributed for the closing Mass—along with 37,000 for the Pastoral Congress and 77,000 for the Festival of Families.

