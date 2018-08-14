Catholic World News

Pakistan: blasphemy accusation draws mob to town’s only Christian street

August 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in Gujranwala District in Punjab province. “Most of [the] Christian families had run from the area, and when the protests started, we ensured the safety of the Christians,” the local police chief said.

