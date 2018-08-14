Catholic World News

Canadian bishops: ‘palliative care is not to include euthanasia or assisted suicide’

August 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ conference has commented on the implementation of Bill C-277, an act providing for the development of a framework on palliative care in Canada.

