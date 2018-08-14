Catholic World News
Egyptian police thwart suicide attack at Coptic church
August 14, 2018
» Continue to this story on CNN
CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in the Cairo suburb of Mostorod.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
