Priests in Australian state would be forced to report abuse revealed in Confession under plan announced by senior Catholic lawmaker

August 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We do make the laws, and I think people expect us to follow through on those recommendations out of the royal commission,” said Peter Walsh, a lawmaker in the southeastern Australian state of Victoria.

