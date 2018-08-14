Catholic World News
Filipinos welcome US vow to return historic church bells
August 14, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The United States confiscated the bells during the Philippine-American War (1899-1902).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
