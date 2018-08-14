Catholic World News

Parents, students criticize Catholic school for placing employee in same-sex marriage on leave

August 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Indianapolis Star

CWN Editor's Note: Roncalli High School has over 1,100 students and is one of Indiana’s largest private schools.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!