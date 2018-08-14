Catholic World News

Turkey’s non-Muslim communities signed declaration out of fear, politician says

August 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of Turkey’s Christian and Jewish communities recently signed a declaration in which they stated they practiced their religion freely, without oppression. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, signed the declaration.

