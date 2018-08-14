Catholic World News
LGBT group will not have stall at World Meeting of Families
August 14, 2018
» Continue to this story on The Guardian
CWN Editor's Note: The World Meeting of Families will take place August 22-26 in Ireland.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
