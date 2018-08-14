Catholic World News

Chaldean Catholic bishops conclude weeklong synod

August 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Chaldean Catholic Church, led by Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, discussed the church’s Eastern identity and the need for a just Iraqi government. They called for peace in the region and urged the US and Iran to “adopt dialogue and diplomatic means to resolve outstanding problems, rather than impose punishing actions where innocent people always pay the price.”

