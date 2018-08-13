Catholic World News
Leading prelate sees Blessed Paul VI, Pope Francis as ‘contemplatives in action’
» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (p. 6)
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marcello Semeraro of Albano is secretary of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
