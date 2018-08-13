Catholic World News

Missouri bishop is ‘dismayed, disgusted, and numbed’ by McCarrick scandal

August 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “to not address it is to stick my head in the sand,” Bishop Edward Rice said he agreed with the analysis of Ralph Martin of Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit. Martin wrote, “How many still believe that there is really a hell and that, unless we repent from such serious sins before we die, we will go there? Have we ever heard from leading churchmen, even in Rome, in recent years, that adultery, fornication and homosexual relations are not only ‘irregular,’ but gravely sinful?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!