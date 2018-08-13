Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl seeks to clarify recent comments; says, ‘This is a very grave moment’

August 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Washington had told the Salt & Light television network, “I don’t think this is some massive, massive crisis.”

