Spanish Jesuit murdered in Peru
August 13, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Father Carlos Riudavets Montes, 73, ran a school in an Amazonian village.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
